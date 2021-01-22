21 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Friday in MN
Minnesota reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,525 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80-84.
The new cases came from 42,680 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 55 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 7
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 10
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 4
- Koochiching – 3
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 1
