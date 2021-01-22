21 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,525 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80-84.

The new cases came from 42,680 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 55 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 7

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 10

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 4

Koochiching – 3

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 6

Polk – 5

Roseau – 2

Todd – 1

Wadena – 1

