21 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Good Samaritan Society – Bethany, in Brainerd, Minnesota, has confirmed that 13 residents and eight employees at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19. All residents, staff, and families have been notified.

The high number of cases is a result of an aggressive testing approach. All Bethany residents and employees were tested through Essentia Health following the first confirmed COVID-19 case in one of our residents.

They are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure their response plan meets the needs of the situation. They plan to continue to follow rigorous infection control measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including cohorting ill residents and frequently monitoring all employees and residents for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness.

Their highest priority at the moment is protecting the health and safety of the residents, employees, and the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today