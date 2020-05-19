Lakeland PBS

21 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany

Betsy Melin — May. 19 2020

Good Samaritan Society – Bethany, in Brainerd, Minnesota, has confirmed that 13 residents and eight employees at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19. All residents, staff, and families have been notified.

The high number of cases is a result of an aggressive testing approach. All Bethany residents and employees were tested through Essentia Health following the first confirmed COVID-19 case in one of our residents.

They are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure their response plan meets the needs of the situation. They plan to continue to follow rigorous infection control measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including cohorting ill residents and frequently monitoring all employees and residents for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness.

Their highest priority at the moment is protecting the health and safety of the residents, employees, and the community.

