20th Annual Bataan Memorial March

33 American flags lined the street to represent the 33 Brainerd soldiers lost in Bataan.

“6 POW/MIA flags out there are significant to cover 6 days of the march and we need to remember it was in tropical heat that people were starving and there was no water,” said Larry Osvold the194th Regiment President.

Putting into perspective the true heroes in the community.

“We’re a county that’s free because of the brave and those are some of the brave people from the Brainerd area that really gave a lot,” said John Pearson a member of the 194th Regiment.

Nearly 300 individuals left from the Brainerd Armory to walk or run either 13 miles or the full marathon in honor of the POWs.

“It’s kind of humbling, it really is because for all of the trials and tribulations we have and all that we think we have been through they really pale in comparison when you look at what these men did, not only what they endured but they survived the worst of the worst that any enemy had to offer,” said Tadd Vanyo a Battalion Commander.

Something that many of the members of the 194th regiment hope to teach the younger generation.

“This is pretty awesome. You saw a lot of young people out here today that are learning about our history,” said Larry Osvold the 194th Regiment President.

A history that urges: Remember Bataan, Never Forget.

“It gives a sense of purpose and a sense of pride since it’s one of the world events that happened in WWII that they had participants in that and they are proud of those individuals, those that made it back and those that didn’t,” said Tadd Vanyo the Battalion Commander.

One Brainerd soldier still remains missing in Action since the march 75 years ago.