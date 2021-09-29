Lakeland PBS

2,077 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Sep. 29 2021

The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,077 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Cass County resident between the ages of 75 and 79
  • A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 35,135 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 222 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 14
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 45
  • Hubbard – 14
  • Itasca – 29
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Lake of the Woods -1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 10
  • Morrison – 19
  • Polk – 13
  • Roseau – 10
  • Todd – 19
  • Wadena – 17

By — Lakeland News

