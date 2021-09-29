2,077 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,077 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Cass County resident between the ages of 75 and 79

A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 35,135 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 222 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 14

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 45

Hubbard – 14

Itasca – 29

Koochiching – 2

Lake of the Woods -1

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 10

Morrison – 19

Polk – 13

Roseau – 10

Todd – 19

Wadena – 17

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today