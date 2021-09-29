2,077 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,077 new coronavirus cases.
Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Cass County resident between the ages of 75 and 79
- A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75 and 79
The new cases came from 35,135 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 222 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 14
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 45
- Hubbard – 14
- Itasca – 29
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods -1
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 10
- Morrison – 19
- Polk – 13
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 19
- Wadena – 17
