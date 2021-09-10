2,050 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported eighteen new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,050 new coronavirus cases. There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Mille Lacs county resident between the ages of 70 and 74.
The new cases came from 40,472 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 155 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 20
- Cass – 28
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 17
- Itasca – 12
- Koochiching – 4
- Mahnomen – 8
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 12
- Polk – 7
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 7
