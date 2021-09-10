2,050 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported eighteen new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,050 new coronavirus cases. There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Mille Lacs county resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 40,472 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 155 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Beltrami – 20

Cass – 28

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 26

Hubbard – 17

Itasca – 12

Koochiching – 4

Mahnomen – 8

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 12

Polk – 7

Todd – 7

Wadena – 7

