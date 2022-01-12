2,037 DWI Arrests During Holiday Extra Patrols
DWI Arrests November 24th through December 31 by year:
- 2021-2,037
- 2020-1,383
- 2019-2,353
- 2018-2,757
- 2017-2,656
- 2016-2,407
- 2015-2,502
In 2021 there were five fatalities and four injuries, which is the lowest amount of fatalities since 2015.
- The choice to drive drunk has contributed to 26 deaths on Minnesota roads from the day before Thanksgiving through Dec. 30 (2016-2020).
- 21 percent of every five deaths on Minnesota roads are drunk driving related
- An average of 384 life-changing injuries (2016-2020) are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year. DWI Consequences can include the loss of license for up to a year. For repeat offenders above a 0.16 alcohol concentration level must use an ignition interlock to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a drivers license.
