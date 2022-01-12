2,037 DWI Arrests During Holiday Extra Patrols

Click to print (Opens in new window)

DWI Arrests November 24th through December 31 by year:

2021-2,037

2020-1,383

2019-2,353

2018-2,757

2017-2,656

2016-2,407

2015-2,502

In 2021 there were five fatalities and four injuries, which is the lowest amount of fatalities since 2015.

The choice to drive drunk has contributed to 26 deaths on Minnesota roads from the day before Thanksgiving through Dec. 30 (2016-2020).

21 percent of every five deaths on Minnesota roads are drunk driving related

An average of 384 life-changing injuries (2016-2020) are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year. DWI Consequences can include the loss of license for up to a year. For repeat offenders above a 0.16 alcohol concentration level must use an ignition interlock to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a drivers license.

