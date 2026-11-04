Nov 4, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

2026 Minnesota General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Note: Winners are listed in bold. For more election results across Minnesota, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Statewide Races and U.S. Congress:

Governor & Lt Governor (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

  • Steven Young and Jane Kirby (GPM): 51,344 votes, 1.82%
  • Amy Klobuchar and Ben Schierer (DFL): 1,568,495 votes, 55.49%
  • Lisa Demuth and Ryan Wilson (R): 1,204,494 votes, 42.61%

U.S. Senator (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

  • Marisa Simonetti (I): 41,516 votes, 1.47%
  • Rebecca Whiting (LIB): 32,450 votes, 1.15%
  • Peggy Flanagan (DFL): 1,519,709 votes, 53.73%
  • Michele Tafoya (R): 1,231,399 votes, 43.54%

U.S. Representative District 7 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

  • Michelle Fischbach (R, incumbent): 214,505 votes, 64.88%
  • Erik Osberg (DFL): 115,805 votes, 35.03%

U.S. Representative District 8 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

  • Pete Stauber (R, incumbent): 190,743 votes, 53.07%
  • Trina Swanson (DFL): 168,350 votes, 46.84%

Secretary of State (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

  • Steve Simon (DFL, incumbent): 1,527,966 votes, 54.73%
  • Seth Kuhl-Stennes (GPMN): 41,343 votes, 1.48%
  • Tad Jude (R): 1,166,652 votes, 41.79%
  • George “Chip” Tangen (LIB): 54,627 votes, 1.96%

State Auditor (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

  • Jay Reeves (FIP): 78,916 votes, 2.84%
  • Scott Jensen (R): 1,228,118 votes, 44.15%
  • Zack Filipovich (DFL): 1,472,856 votes, 52.95%

Attorney General (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

  • Keith Ellison (DFL, incumbent): 1,519,795 votes, 54.32%
  • Ronald J. Schutz (R): 1,274,077 votes, 45.53%

Constitutional Amendment 1 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?

  • YES: 2,066,030 (estimated percent: 72.95%)
  • NO: 665,534
  • Estimated Blanks: 100,558

State Legislative Races:

State Senator District 2

  • Dan Rogers (DFL): 16,692 votes, 44.16%
  • Steve Green (R, incumbent): 20,443 votes, 54.09%
  • Calvin Larson Jr (MNIP): 649 votes, 1.72%

State Senator District 5

  • Mike Wiener (R): 30,380 votes, 71.19%
  • Skylar Fynboh (DFL): 12,197 votes, 28.58%

State Senator District 6

  • Keri Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 27,503 votes, 62.02%
  • Denise Slipy (DFL): 16,799 votes, 37.89%

State Senator District 10

  • Nathan Wesenberg (R, incumbent): 30,655 votes, 72.46%
  • Tara Killen (DFL): 11,593 votes, 27.40%

State Representative District 2A

  • Reed J. Olson (DFL): 8,879 votes, 49.20%
  • Bidal Duran Jr (R, incumbent): 9,120 votes, 50.53%

State Representative District 2B

  • Emily Thabes (DFL): 7,621 votes, 38.80%
  • Matt Bliss (R, incumbent): 12,008 votes, 61.14%

State Representative District 5A

  • Dan S. Mitchell (DFL): 7,082 votes, 30.78%
  • Krista Knudsen (R, incumbent): 15,910 votes, 69.16%

State Representative District 5B

  • Maggie Evers (DFL): 5,041 votes, 25.85%
  • Jonathan Claussen (R): 14,453 votes, 74.12%

State Representative District 6A

  • Ben Davis (R, incumbent): 14,401 votes, 62.09%
  • Samuel Grigsby (DFL): 8,780 votes, 37.85%

State Representative District 6B

  • Nicky Hardy (DFL): 8,220 votes, 39.11%
  • Josh Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 12,785 votes, 60.83%

State Representative District 7A

  • Spencer Igo (R, incumbent): 11,284 votes, 57.30%
  • Erin McCabe Ningen (DFL): 8,401 votes, 42.66%

State Representative District 10A

  • Melissa Maertens (DFL): 6,719 votes, 31.67%
  • Mark Striemer (R): 14,462 votes, 68.18%

City and School District Races:

Bemidji City Council Member At Large

  • Ron Johnson: 2,422 votes, 46.97%
  • Audrey M. Thayer (incumbent): 2,700 votes, 52.37%

Bemidji City Council Ward 2

  • Kate Egelhof: 422 votes, 42.84%
  • Josh Peterson (incumbent): 561 votes, 56.95%

Bemidji City Council Ward 4

  • Misty Bray: 481 votes, 45.42%
  • Emelie Rivera (incumbent): 570 votes, 53.82%

Brainerd City Council Member At Large

  • Dolly Wussow: 1,762 votes, 45.16%
  • Wayne B. Erickson: 2,112 votes, 54.13%

Baxter City Council Member (Elect 2)

  • Douglas C. Francis: 1,140 votes, 18.64%
  • Joe Mussell: 812 votes, 13.28%
  • Jeff Phillips: 1,775 votes, 29.03%
  • Zach Tabatt (incumbent): 2,332 votes, 38.14%

Bemidji School Board (Elect 3)

  • Carol L. Johnson: 7,831 votes, 21.62%
  • Dave Wall (incumbent): 6,120 votes, 16.90%
  • Robert P. Hagge: 6,202 votes, 17.12%
  • Jenny Frenzel (incumbent): 8,672 votes, 23.94%
  • Colleen Bakken: 7,183 votes, 19.83%

Brainerd School Board (Elect 3)

  • Scott Parsons: 7,362 votes, 13.46%
  • Randy (RJ) Heidmann (incumbent): 7,868 votes, 14.39%
  • DJ Dondelinger (incumbent): 10,610 votes, 19.40%
  • Connie Lyscio: 7,256 votes, 13.27%
  • Sarah Speer (incumbent): 7,810 votes, 14.28%
  • Mark Lelwica: 8,400 votes, 15.36%
  • Ed Shaw: 5,284 votes, 9.66%

Brainerd School District Question 1

Brainerd School District proposes increases in general education revenue by $865 per pupil

  • YES: 9,370 votes, 43.75%
  • NO: 12,047 votes, 56.25%

County Races:

Beltrami County Commissioner District 1

  • Ann Skoe: 2,015 votes, 47.91%
  • Craig Gaasvig (incumbent): 2,181 votes, 51.85%

Crow Wing County Commissioner District 3

  • Jessica Tabatt: 2,254 votes, 48.53%
  • Tad A. Erickson: 2,377 votes, 51.17%

Crow Wing County Commissioner District 4

  • Dawn Espe: 2,413 votes, 37.69%
  • Rosemary Franzen (incumbent): 3,968 votes, 61.97%

Cass County Sheriff

  • Aaron Ammerman: 6,599 votes, 42.92%
  • Bryan Welk (incumbent): 8,723 votes, 56.73%

Clearwater County Sheriff

  • Clarence LaCroix: 2,026 votes, 52.20%
  • Adam Gunderson: 1,841 votes, 47.44%

Hubbard County Sheriff

  • Jimmy Hansen: 4,972 votes, 44.11%
  • Anthony (Tony) Petrie: 6,222 votes, 55.20%

Mahnomen County Sheriff

  • Joe Guenther (incumbent): 1,074 votes, 55.88%
  • Dustin Anderson: 846 votes, 44.02%

Roseau County Sheriff

  • Steven J. Gust (incumbent): 5,413 votes, 84.72%
  • Adam Edward Kasprowicz: 955 votes, 14.95%

Wadena County Sheriff

  • Bryan Savaloja: 3,885 votes, 62.21%
  • Milo Scott: 2,349 votes, 37.61%

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