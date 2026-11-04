Nov 4, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
2026 Minnesota General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Note: Winners are listed in bold. For more election results across Minnesota, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Statewide Races and U.S. Congress:
Governor & Lt Governor (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
- Steven Young and Jane Kirby (GPM): 51,344 votes, 1.82%
- Amy Klobuchar and Ben Schierer (DFL): 1,568,495 votes, 55.49%
- Lisa Demuth and Ryan Wilson (R): 1,204,494 votes, 42.61%
U.S. Senator (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
- Marisa Simonetti (I): 41,516 votes, 1.47%
- Rebecca Whiting (LIB): 32,450 votes, 1.15%
- Peggy Flanagan (DFL): 1,519,709 votes, 53.73%
- Michele Tafoya (R): 1,231,399 votes, 43.54%
U.S. Representative District 7 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
- Michelle Fischbach (R, incumbent): 214,505 votes, 64.88%
- Erik Osberg (DFL): 115,805 votes, 35.03%
U.S. Representative District 8 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
- Pete Stauber (R, incumbent): 190,743 votes, 53.07%
- Trina Swanson (DFL): 168,350 votes, 46.84%
Secretary of State (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
- Steve Simon (DFL, incumbent): 1,527,966 votes, 54.73%
- Seth Kuhl-Stennes (GPMN): 41,343 votes, 1.48%
- Tad Jude (R): 1,166,652 votes, 41.79%
- George “Chip” Tangen (LIB): 54,627 votes, 1.96%
State Auditor (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
- Jay Reeves (FIP): 78,916 votes, 2.84%
- Scott Jensen (R): 1,228,118 votes, 44.15%
- Zack Filipovich (DFL): 1,472,856 votes, 52.95%
Attorney General (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
- Keith Ellison (DFL, incumbent): 1,519,795 votes, 54.32%
- Ronald J. Schutz (R): 1,274,077 votes, 45.53%
Constitutional Amendment 1 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)
Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?
- YES: 2,066,030 (estimated percent: 72.95%)
- NO: 665,534
- Estimated Blanks: 100,558
State Legislative Races:
State Senator District 2
- Dan Rogers (DFL): 16,692 votes, 44.16%
- Steve Green (R, incumbent): 20,443 votes, 54.09%
- Calvin Larson Jr (MNIP): 649 votes, 1.72%
State Senator District 5
- Mike Wiener (R): 30,380 votes, 71.19%
- Skylar Fynboh (DFL): 12,197 votes, 28.58%
State Senator District 6
- Keri Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 27,503 votes, 62.02%
- Denise Slipy (DFL): 16,799 votes, 37.89%
State Senator District 10
- Nathan Wesenberg (R, incumbent): 30,655 votes, 72.46%
- Tara Killen (DFL): 11,593 votes, 27.40%
State Representative District 2A
- Reed J. Olson (DFL): 8,879 votes, 49.20%
- Bidal Duran Jr (R, incumbent): 9,120 votes, 50.53%
State Representative District 2B
- Emily Thabes (DFL): 7,621 votes, 38.80%
- Matt Bliss (R, incumbent): 12,008 votes, 61.14%
State Representative District 5A
- Dan S. Mitchell (DFL): 7,082 votes, 30.78%
- Krista Knudsen (R, incumbent): 15,910 votes, 69.16%
State Representative District 5B
- Maggie Evers (DFL): 5,041 votes, 25.85%
- Jonathan Claussen (R): 14,453 votes, 74.12%
State Representative District 6A
- Ben Davis (R, incumbent): 14,401 votes, 62.09%
- Samuel Grigsby (DFL): 8,780 votes, 37.85%
State Representative District 6B
- Nicky Hardy (DFL): 8,220 votes, 39.11%
- Josh Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 12,785 votes, 60.83%
State Representative District 7A
- Spencer Igo (R, incumbent): 11,284 votes, 57.30%
- Erin McCabe Ningen (DFL): 8,401 votes, 42.66%
State Representative District 10A
- Melissa Maertens (DFL): 6,719 votes, 31.67%
- Mark Striemer (R): 14,462 votes, 68.18%
City and School District Races:
Bemidji City Council Member At Large
- Ron Johnson: 2,422 votes, 46.97%
- Audrey M. Thayer (incumbent): 2,700 votes, 52.37%
Bemidji City Council Ward 2
- Kate Egelhof: 422 votes, 42.84%
- Josh Peterson (incumbent): 561 votes, 56.95%
Bemidji City Council Ward 4
- Misty Bray: 481 votes, 45.42%
- Emelie Rivera (incumbent): 570 votes, 53.82%
Brainerd City Council Member At Large
- Dolly Wussow: 1,762 votes, 45.16%
- Wayne B. Erickson: 2,112 votes, 54.13%
Baxter City Council Member (Elect 2)
- Douglas C. Francis: 1,140 votes, 18.64%
- Joe Mussell: 812 votes, 13.28%
- Jeff Phillips: 1,775 votes, 29.03%
- Zach Tabatt (incumbent): 2,332 votes, 38.14%
Bemidji School Board (Elect 3)
- Carol L. Johnson: 7,831 votes, 21.62%
- Dave Wall (incumbent): 6,120 votes, 16.90%
- Robert P. Hagge: 6,202 votes, 17.12%
- Jenny Frenzel (incumbent): 8,672 votes, 23.94%
- Colleen Bakken: 7,183 votes, 19.83%
Brainerd School Board (Elect 3)
- Scott Parsons: 7,362 votes, 13.46%
- Randy (RJ) Heidmann (incumbent): 7,868 votes, 14.39%
- DJ Dondelinger (incumbent): 10,610 votes, 19.40%
- Connie Lyscio: 7,256 votes, 13.27%
- Sarah Speer (incumbent): 7,810 votes, 14.28%
- Mark Lelwica: 8,400 votes, 15.36%
- Ed Shaw: 5,284 votes, 9.66%
Brainerd School District Question 1
Brainerd School District proposes increases in general education revenue by $865 per pupil
- YES: 9,370 votes, 43.75%
- NO: 12,047 votes, 56.25%
County Races:
Beltrami County Commissioner District 1
- Ann Skoe: 2,015 votes, 47.91%
- Craig Gaasvig (incumbent): 2,181 votes, 51.85%
Crow Wing County Commissioner District 3
- Jessica Tabatt: 2,254 votes, 48.53%
- Tad A. Erickson: 2,377 votes, 51.17%
Crow Wing County Commissioner District 4
- Dawn Espe: 2,413 votes, 37.69%
- Rosemary Franzen (incumbent): 3,968 votes, 61.97%
Cass County Sheriff
- Aaron Ammerman: 6,599 votes, 42.92%
- Bryan Welk (incumbent): 8,723 votes, 56.73%
Clearwater County Sheriff
- Clarence LaCroix: 2,026 votes, 52.20%
- Adam Gunderson: 1,841 votes, 47.44%
Hubbard County Sheriff
- Jimmy Hansen: 4,972 votes, 44.11%
- Anthony (Tony) Petrie: 6,222 votes, 55.20%
Mahnomen County Sheriff
- Joe Guenther (incumbent): 1,074 votes, 55.88%
- Dustin Anderson: 846 votes, 44.02%
Roseau County Sheriff
- Steven J. Gust (incumbent): 5,413 votes, 84.72%
- Adam Edward Kasprowicz: 955 votes, 14.95%
Wadena County Sheriff
- Bryan Savaloja: 3,885 votes, 62.21%
- Milo Scott: 2,349 votes, 37.61%