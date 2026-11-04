2026 Minnesota General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Note: Winners are listed in bold. For more election results across Minnesota, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Statewide Races and U.S. Congress:

Governor & Lt Governor (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Steven Young and Jane Kirby (GPM): 51,344 votes, 1.82%

Amy Klobuchar and Ben Schierer (DFL): 1,568,495 votes, 55.49%

Lisa Demuth and Ryan Wilson (R): 1,204,494 votes, 42.61%

U.S. Senator (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Marisa Simonetti (I): 41,516 votes, 1.47%

Rebecca Whiting (LIB): 32,450 votes, 1.15%

Peggy Flanagan (DFL): 1,519,709 votes, 53.73%

Michele Tafoya (R): 1,231,399 votes, 43.54%

U.S. Representative District 7 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Michelle Fischbach (R, incumbent): 214,505 votes, 64.88%

Erik Osberg (DFL): 115,805 votes, 35.03%

U.S. Representative District 8 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Pete Stauber (R, incumbent): 190,743 votes, 53.07%

Trina Swanson (DFL): 168,350 votes, 46.84%

Secretary of State (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Steve Simon (DFL, incumbent): 1,527,966 votes, 54.73%

Seth Kuhl-Stennes (GPMN): 41,343 votes, 1.48%

Tad Jude (R): 1,166,652 votes, 41.79%

George “Chip” Tangen (LIB): 54,627 votes, 1.96%

State Auditor (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Jay Reeves (FIP): 78,916 votes, 2.84%

Scott Jensen (R): 1,228,118 votes, 44.15%

Zack Filipovich (DFL): 1,472,856 votes, 52.95%

Attorney General (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Keith Ellison (DFL, incumbent): 1,519,795 votes, 54.32%

Ronald J. Schutz (R): 1,274,077 votes, 45.53%

Constitutional Amendment 1 (with 99.95% of precincts reporting)

Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to increase the funding going to all school districts from the permanent school fund, which is a fund that supports school districts without raising individual income or property taxes, effective July 1, 2027?

YES: 2,066,030 (estimated percent: 72.95%)

NO: 665,534

Estimated Blanks: 100,558

State Legislative Races:

State Senator District 2

Dan Rogers (DFL): 16,692 votes, 44.16%

Steve Green (R, incumbent): 20,443 votes, 54.09%

Calvin Larson Jr (MNIP): 649 votes, 1.72%

State Senator District 5

Mike Wiener (R): 30,380 votes, 71.19%

Skylar Fynboh (DFL): 12,197 votes, 28.58%

State Senator District 6

Keri Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 27,503 votes, 62.02%

Denise Slipy (DFL): 16,799 votes, 37.89%

State Senator District 10

Nathan Wesenberg (R, incumbent): 30,655 votes, 72.46%

Tara Killen (DFL): 11,593 votes, 27.40%

State Representative District 2A

Reed J. Olson (DFL): 8,879 votes, 49.20%

Bidal Duran Jr (R, incumbent): 9,120 votes, 50.53%

State Representative District 2B

Emily Thabes (DFL): 7,621 votes, 38.80%

Matt Bliss (R, incumbent): 12,008 votes, 61.14%

State Representative District 5A

Dan S. Mitchell (DFL): 7,082 votes, 30.78%

Krista Knudsen (R, incumbent): 15,910 votes, 69.16%

State Representative District 5B

Maggie Evers (DFL): 5,041 votes, 25.85%

Jonathan Claussen (R): 14,453 votes, 74.12%

State Representative District 6A

Ben Davis (R, incumbent): 14,401 votes, 62.09%

Samuel Grigsby (DFL): 8,780 votes, 37.85%

State Representative District 6B

Nicky Hardy (DFL): 8,220 votes, 39.11%

Josh Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 12,785 votes, 60.83%

State Representative District 7A

Spencer Igo (R, incumbent): 11,284 votes, 57.30%

Erin McCabe Ningen (DFL): 8,401 votes, 42.66%

State Representative District 10A

Melissa Maertens (DFL): 6,719 votes, 31.67%

Mark Striemer (R): 14,462 votes, 68.18%

City and School District Races:

Bemidji City Council Member At Large

Ron Johnson: 2,422 votes, 46.97%

Audrey M. Thayer (incumbent): 2,700 votes, 52.37%

Bemidji City Council Ward 2

Kate Egelhof: 422 votes, 42.84%

Josh Peterson (incumbent): 561 votes, 56.95%

Bemidji City Council Ward 4

Misty Bray: 481 votes, 45.42%

Emelie Rivera (incumbent): 570 votes, 53.82%

Brainerd City Council Member At Large

Dolly Wussow: 1,762 votes, 45.16%

Wayne B. Erickson: 2,112 votes, 54.13%

Baxter City Council Member (Elect 2)

Douglas C. Francis: 1,140 votes, 18.64%

Joe Mussell: 812 votes, 13.28%

Jeff Phillips: 1,775 votes, 29.03%

Zach Tabatt (incumbent): 2,332 votes, 38.14%

Bemidji School Board (Elect 3)

Carol L. Johnson: 7,831 votes, 21.62%

Dave Wall (incumbent): 6,120 votes, 16.90%

Robert P. Hagge: 6,202 votes, 17.12%

Jenny Frenzel (incumbent): 8,672 votes, 23.94%

Colleen Bakken: 7,183 votes, 19.83%

Brainerd School Board (Elect 3)

Scott Parsons: 7,362 votes, 13.46%

Randy (RJ) Heidmann (incumbent): 7,868 votes, 14.39%

DJ Dondelinger (incumbent): 10,610 votes, 19.40%

Connie Lyscio: 7,256 votes, 13.27%

Sarah Speer (incumbent): 7,810 votes, 14.28%

Mark Lelwica: 8,400 votes, 15.36%

Ed Shaw: 5,284 votes, 9.66%

Brainerd School District Question 1

Brainerd School District proposes increases in general education revenue by $865 per pupil

YES: 9,370 votes, 43.75%

NO: 12,047 votes, 56.25%

County Races:

Beltrami County Commissioner District 1

Ann Skoe: 2,015 votes, 47.91%

Craig Gaasvig (incumbent): 2,181 votes, 51.85%

Crow Wing County Commissioner District 3

Jessica Tabatt: 2,254 votes, 48.53%

Tad A. Erickson: 2,377 votes, 51.17%

Crow Wing County Commissioner District 4

Dawn Espe: 2,413 votes, 37.69%

Rosemary Franzen (incumbent): 3,968 votes, 61.97%

Cass County Sheriff

Aaron Ammerman: 6,599 votes, 42.92%

Bryan Welk (incumbent): 8,723 votes, 56.73%

Clearwater County Sheriff

Clarence LaCroix: 2,026 votes, 52.20%

Adam Gunderson: 1,841 votes, 47.44%

Hubbard County Sheriff

Jimmy Hansen: 4,972 votes, 44.11%

Anthony (Tony) Petrie: 6,222 votes, 55.20%

Mahnomen County Sheriff

Joe Guenther (incumbent): 1,074 votes, 55.88%

Dustin Anderson: 846 votes, 44.02%

Roseau County Sheriff

Steven J. Gust (incumbent): 5,413 votes, 84.72%

Adam Edward Kasprowicz: 955 votes, 14.95%

Wadena County Sheriff