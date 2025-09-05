2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Baxter Taking Place on Sep. 27

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Brainerd Lakes Area later this month. The group is hoping to raise $115,000 locally for Alzheimer’s research.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 100,000 Minnesotans and 7 million Americans are currently living with the disease. While it costs nothing to create a team for the walk, proceeds raised will go toward research and education about Alzheimer’s.

“There is no cost to start a team, so whether you fundraise zero or fundraise a million dollars, we still want you there to help support a great cause,” said Alzheimer’s Association Walk Manager Mike Ryth. “Everybody has somebody that they do know that has been dealing with this. And, you know, the push for a cure is really important, and research is part of what the Alzheimer’s Association does.”

The walk takes place at 10 a.m. on September 27 at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. Registration starts at 9 that same morning.

To form a team, you can visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.