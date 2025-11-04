2025 MN Election Results for School Referendums, State Senate, Minneapolis Mayor

Results are now in for elections held throughout Minnesota and the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday, November 4.

The DFL party will retain control in the Minnesota Senate following two special elections for Senate seats yesterday. Democrats held a 33-32 advantage in the Senate prior to the elections, and after a split of the two races, they now hold a 34-33 advantage.

The Senate District 29 election was needed because of the death of Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson, and it was another Republican, Michael Holmstrom Jr., who picked up the win there. He earned over 62% of the vote to beat DFLer Louis McNutt.

In Senate District 47, the winner was a Democrat, current state Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger. She beat Republican Dwight Dorau with over 61% of the vote. That seat was held by former DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell before she resigned this year after being found guilty of burglary.

In the Minneapolis mayoral race, current Democratic mayor Jacob Frey defeated democratic socialist Omar Fateh and 13 other challengers Wednesday during the final round of counting in the city’s ranked-choice voting election. The results were not confirmed until today after the second round of tabulation.

Throughout the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday, there were 10 school district referendum votes. Referendums passed in the Crosby-Ironton, Lake of the Woods, Roseau, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, and Win-E-Mac districts, while measures failed for Aitkin, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Deer River, Wadena-Deer Creek, and Warroad.

School district referendum vote totals:

Aitkin – Question 1: YES – 1,549 (46.81%), NO – 1,760 (53.19%) ; Question 2: YES – 1,419 (43.29%), NO – 1,859 (56.71%)

Clearbrook-Gonvick – Question 1: YES – 405 (46.13%), NO – 473 (53.87%)

Crosby-Ironton – Question 1: YES – 1,008 (72.94%) , NO – 374 (27.06%)

Deer River: Question 1: YES – 392 (37.16%), NO – 663 (62.84%) ; Question 2: YES – 389 (36.77%), NO – 669 (63.23%)

Lake of the Woods: Question 1: YES – 397 (57.87%) , NO – 289 (42.13%)

Roseau: Question 1: YES – 945 (55.72%) , NO – 751 (44.28%)

Wadena-Deer Creek: Question 1: YES – 579 (30.25%), NO – 1,335 (69.75%)

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley: Question 1: YES – 813 (69.02%) , NO – 365 (30.98%); Question 2: YES – 765 (65.22%) , NO – 408 (34.78%)

Warroad: Question 1: YES – 232 (36.02%), NO – 412 (63.98%)

Win-E-Mac: Question 1: YES – 273 (57.72%), NO – 200 (42.28%)

All results shown are with 100% of precincts reporting and are unofficial until they are certified.