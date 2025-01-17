2025 Great American Think-Off Question Announced for Debate on Truth

A Minnesota group has released its annual philosophy question that will lead to one entrant being named America’s Greatest Thinker for 2025.

The stage is set for the 32nd annual Great American Think-off, a nationally renowned philosophy competition that invites participants of all backgrounds to wrestle with life’s most profound questions. This year’s debate question is, “Is there only one truth, or are there many truths?”

Anyone can enter free by submitting an essay of 750 words or less by April 1st. Four entrants will debate the question in New York Mills on Saturday, June 14th before a live audience.

The 2025 Great American Think-Off is an amateur philosophy contest organized by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center in Minnesota. More information on it and how to enter is available at think-off.org.