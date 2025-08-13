Aug 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

2025 Bemidji ‘Stuff A Bus’ School Supply Drive Going Through Aug. 19

The United Way of Bemidji Area and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting are hosting their Stuff A Bus campaign once again.

The annual K-12 school supply drive benefits students attending Bemidji Area Schools. Donations can be dropped off at both Lueken’s Village Foods locations, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, and the Tourist Information Center in downtown Bemidji.

Supplies will be distributed through Bemidji Area Schools the week of back-to-school orientation. Donations are being accepted through Tuesday, August 19.

A list of requested supplies can be found on the United Way website. Families in need of school supplies should contact Community Resource Connections at 218-333-0880.

