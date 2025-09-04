2025 Bemidji Education Association Award Winners on What Recognition Means to Them

There are more than 400 teachers in the Bemidji School District, and every year there’s voting to narrow down who will win the Bemidji Education Association’s three awards of Teacher of the Year, Support Professional of the Year, and Lay Educator of the Year. Those three recipients are recognized at a ceremony held annually before the start of the next school year.

The 2025 Support Professional of the Year award was given Bemidji Middle School’s Hannah Stull, who has been working as a registrar for nine years.

“I work with the schedules for our kiddos, so I’m creating all their schedules for almost a thousand kids,” explained Stull. “I’m working with the subs, I’m working with the teachers. Just a little [bit] of everything anybody needs, I’m there for [it].”

Although Stull’s a bigger fan of working behind the scenes than talking in front of a crowd, she was still very appreciative of the recognition when she accepted her award.

“It’s such an amazing honor. Again, it’s so humbling,” she added. “Especially the group that was put together for the nominations, it’s just such a great group. But it was just—it’s humbling. It’s good to have your work recognized.”

Years before starting her career at Bemidji Middle School, Stull was a student there and was actually taught by 2025 Teacher of the Year recipient Jeff Brown, currently a sixth grade social studies teacher.

“Building the relationships with the kids to me is the big part,” Brown emphasized. “If they trust you and can talk to you, you can help guide them, you know, to a better path. And you get to be a voice for them.”

Brown has brought his love for teaching to Bemidji for 29 years and has been a teacher for 33 years in all. The BEA gives the Teacher of the Year award to someone they feel goes above and beyond and has a genuine passion for their job, and they felt Brown exemplified those qualities.

“This is a great honor,” he said. “There are so many good teachers in this school district, so to be recognized by your peers for the work you do is—it’s unexplainable, really.”

The final major award that the BEA gives out every year is for Lay Educator of the Year, which goes to someone not employed by the district who spends their time in the schools helping kids and passing on their knowledge. This year, that award went to Brian Hazard, a volunteer at Lincoln Elementary, who gives his time reading to children five days a week.