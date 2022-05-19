Lakeland PBS

2022 Unofficial Results of Red Lake Tribal Elections

Hanky HazeltonMay. 19 2022

The unofficial results leading up to the Red Lake Tribal Elections had just three votes separating challenger Floyd “Buck ” Jourdain and current chairman Darrell Seki. Jourdain came in first with 1510 votes as Seki trailed him with a close 1507 votes.

With three other candidates in the run, Jourdain and Seki will be in a Run-Off-Election that will be held in July of this year.

Incumbent Sam Strong and challenger Tim Sumner had a very close contest for the the secretary’s race. Strong had a total of 1731 votes and Sumner came in close with 1693 votes. Strong was reelected as Tribal Secretary.

With the current Tribal Treasures Annette Johnson sitting out this race. The two candidates in the forefront were Vernelle Lussier and Martina Beaulieu. Lussier was elected over Beaulieu 2355 to 1129.

With all four district elections, there will be a Run-Off Election in July of 2022. Of the the top 2 candidates leading the race, they will receive the most votes.

They are: Little Rock: Incumbent Adrian Beaulieu will face Harlow Spears; Ponemah: Randall Kingbird will face Eugene Standing Cloud; Red Lake: Incumbent Donald Good Sr. will face Robert Lee May; and Redby Herman Donnell will face Harold Graves, Jr.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Hanky Hazelton

