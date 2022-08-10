2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Note: This page will be updated as more results come in.

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state legislative races:

Municipal Races:

For the Bemidji City Council At Large seat, with all precincts reporting, Ron Johnson and Audrey Thayer have moved on to the general election. Both are already city council members – Johnson, who has been redistricted out of his current Ward 3 seat, won 35.98% of the vote, and Thayer, who presently holds the Ward 1 seat, got 27.71% percent of the vote. Also running for the At Large seat were incumbent Daniel Jourdain, who got 24.14%, and Pam Dreyer, who received 12.17%.

Primary elections were held for the Ward 1 and 4 seats on the Brainerd City Council. With all results in, Kara Terry and Leonard D. Skillings will move on to the general election in the special election for Ward 1, with 43.48% and 30.98% of the vote, respectively. William Bieser received 25.54% of the vote.

In Brainerd Ward 4, incumbent Gabe Johnson will be on the ballot in November with 43.38% of the vote and will face off against Emily LeClaire, who won 29.04%. Johnathan Miller received 27.57% of the vote.

County Races:

With over 93% of the vote in, Joe Gould and Don Heinonen will both be running in the fall for Beltrami County Commissioner – District 2. Gould led all other candidates with 52.47% of the vote, while Heinonen won 19.91%. Among other candidates, Adam J. Bommersbach received 11.28%, Darren Tobey took 10.59%, and James Ravnikar got 5.75%.

For Beltrami County Sheriff, also with 93% of precincts reporting, Jason Riggs and Jarrett Walton will face off in the general election. Riggs, a captain with the sheriff’s office, received 54.59%, and Walton, who is the county’s chief deputy and was endorsed by current sheriff Ernie Beitel, got 23.59%. Bidal Duran, a narcotics investigator with Hubbard County, got 21.82% of the vote.

For Clearwater County Sheriff, with all precincts reporting, incumbent Darin Halverson pulled away with 73.61% of the vote, while Larry D. Johnson won 18.19% – both will be running in the general election. Renee Benson received 8.20%.

With all votes in for Mille Lacs County Sheriff, Kyle A. Burton and and Travis Johnson will face each other after received 60.78% and 23.97% of the vote, respectively. Patrick Broberg got 9.65% and Ryan VanDenheuvel got 5.61%.

For Wadena County Sheriff, with all precincts reporting, incumbent Mike Carr, Jr. received 71.96% of the vote and will compete against Milo Scott in the fall, who got 25.68%. Jason Hofer won 2.36% of the vote.

State Legislative Races:

Although Bret Bussman was the endorsed Republican candidate for Senate District 5, Paul Utke (who currently holds the Senate District 2 seat) will be running for the position in the general election after winning 57.33% of the vote, with all precincts reporting. Democrat A. John Peters will be Utke’s opponent in the fall.

With all results in for Senate District 10, Nathan Wesenberg gets approval from Republican voters to run in the general election with 36.81% of the vote, beating Steve Wenzel, who had 32.46%, and Jim Newberger, who got 30.73%. Wesenberg, a political newcomer, will compete against Democrat Suzanne M. Cekalla.

Josh Heintzeman, currently the state Republican Representative for District 10A, beat Doug Kern in the GOP House District 6B primary with 79.92% of the vote (with all precincts reporting). He will face DFLer Sally Boos in the fall.

In the primary election for Republicans in House District 10A, with all precincts reporting, Ron Kresha took 73.60% of the vote to defeat Charles “Chuck” Parins. Kresha is currently the Representative out of District 9B.

