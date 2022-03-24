2022 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Announcement

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz will be fishing with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on a lake that’s part of the Leech Lake Reservation on May 14th. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland will also join the Governor to mark this important Minnesota tradition. With fishing being such a popular activity in the state, the half a million anglers who participate in opening day on average have been eagerly awaiting the news. On average Minnesota licenses about 1.4million anglers a year, and with 4,500 lakes along with 16,000 miles of fish-able streams and rivers May 14th cant come soon enough. The Governor’s Fishing Opener is on the 14th which is on a Thursday. There will be fishing going on the week before though as may 7th and 8th is take a mom fishing day. All moms can go out and fish with their families without a fishing license. The tradition of the event was designed in 1948 to help promote Minnesota’s Multi-Billion dollar fishing industry. Before the pandemic travel and tourism generated $16.6 billion in leisure and hospitality gross sales in Minnesota annually.

