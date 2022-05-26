Lakeland PBS

2021 Named ‘Deadliest Summer for Travelers’ for Traffic Fatalities

Mary BalstadMay. 26 2022

The summer of 2021 is named the deadliest for travelers since 2007. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the 100 deadliest days for traffic fatalities is from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Although Minnesota summers bring sunshine and fun, it can also bring a higher volume of traffic to Minnesota roadways.

In a recent report, the preliminary data shows the 100 day stretch in 2021 accounted for 34% of traffic deaths. The number of traffic fatalities has steadily increased in the last four years during the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Preliminary number for 2022 already report 124 deaths.

Traffic Fatalities
Credit: MN Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety

“Your final destination is never guaranteed.” This is an often used anecdote from the Office of Traffic Safety. Data from traffic crashes and casualties shows diver behaviors plays a major role in these results. These behaviors can include, but are not limited to, speeding, distractions, lack of using a seat belt, and drunk driving. The MN Department of Public Safety does state that these behaviors are the top contributing factors toward traffic fatalities.

Actions that troopers, deputies and officers will take to prevent traffic accidents include:

  • An increased patrol on seat belt enforcement, starting now through June 5th.
  • Enforcement on speeding from July 1st through July 31st.
  • Impaired enforcement driving campaign from August 19th through September 5th.

The Department of Public Safety also recommends smart driving tips. They say to speak up against distracted driving, refusing to start driving until every person has buckled their seat belt, slowing down, and designating a sober driver or finding a safe ride home for someone who is impaired.

More information on traffic accidents is on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Agents Investigate Fatal Shooting by Officers Near Bowlus

Motorists Advised of Prescribed Burn Near Highway 10 East of Wadena

Crow Wing County to Build Roundabout on East Side of Crosby

Minnesota DPS Introduces New Assistant Commissioner

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.