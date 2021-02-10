2021 I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls to Take Place This Weekend

Lakeland PBS

Chris Burns Feb. 10 2021

For the fourth time, Pay It Forward Foundation will be hosting their Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, also known as I.C.E. Fest, this weekend of February 13 through February 14.

This weekend will feature many activities for families to enjoy, including the world’s largest ice carousel owned by the Zwilling Family. The carousel comes in at just under 750 feet in diameter, weighing 38 millions pounds, and is almost half a mile around.

Other activities on display will include curling, ice fishing, spear fishing, underwater drones, figure skating, powered paragliding, and much more.

The free weekend of family-filled outdoor activities will be raising money to help curb children’s hunger. The two programs to reap the benefits of the donations throughout the weekend are Flyer Pride Pack and Kare Kloset.

Flyer Pride Pack is a weekend food backpack program. This program started five years ago to help provide children who have been identified as at-risk or challenged by weekend hunger with a bag of food that is easy to make and eat.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

