2021 Great American Think-Off Winner Announced

A social studies teacher from Columbia Heights High School has won this year’s Great American Think-Off.

The annual philosophy contest takes place annually in New York Mills, and this was its 28th year. This year’s winner, Daniel Tschida, out-debated three other contestants on the question of “Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?”

Tschida successfully defended the position that playing by the rules is more important than winning. In the final round, Tschida argued that character is built by losing, and that sticking to your values and the rules is how you really win in life.

AJ Gill of Atlanta, GA was the runner-up in the competition.

