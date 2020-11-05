2020 MN General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
For more in-depth reporting on local election results and what it means for the Lakeland viewing area, please visit these stories:
- State Senate Remains in GOP Hands, DFL Still in Control of House
- Justin Eichorn Wins Re-Election in MN Senate District 5
- Matt Bliss Wins MN House District 5A Seat
- Stauber Wins Re-Election, Brainerd Area Incumbents Sweep Districts 9 and 10
- Jorge Prince Voted In As Next Bemidji Mayor
- Bemidji School District Operating Referendum Does Not Pass
