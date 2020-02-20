Lakeland PBS

2020 Mixed Doubles National Championship Curling from Bemidji

February 27 – March 1  — Stream at https://lptv.org/curling/.

 

Watch the 2020 Mixed Doubles National Championship at https://lptv.org/curling/. The event will be hosted by the Bemidji Curling Club in Bemidji, Minnesota. In addition to the online streaming of all the matches, Lakeland PBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s matches live on Lakeland PBS. The winner from this event will then represent the United States at the 2020 World Mixed Doubles Championship.

