Lakeland PBS

2020 Mixed Doubles National Championship Curling from Bemidji On Lakeland PBS

March 1 at 11 am and 3:30 pm  — Tune in or stream at https://lptv.org/curling/

 

Lakeland PBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s matches of the 2020 Mixed Doubles National Championship Curling live on Lakeland PBS.  In addition, Sunday’s matches will also be broadcast throughout Minnesota and North Dakota by all of region’s public television stations on the Minnesota Channel. The event will be hosted by the Bemidji Curling Club in Bemidji, Minnesota. The winner from this event will then represent the United States at the 2020 World Mixed Doubles Championship.

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: National Loon Center

We’ll learn about plans for the new National Loon Center in Cross Lake. The National Loon Center is planned to be an interactive, educational and
Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: National Loon Center

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Feb. 20 2020

Common Ground: Itasca Biological Station

Posted on Feb. 19 2020

Lakeland Currents: Initiators Fellowship Program

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Backroads: Dennis Warner & the D's

Posted on Feb. 13 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.