2020 Mixed Doubles National Championship Curling from Bemidji On Lakeland PBS

March 1 at 11 am and 3:30 pm — Tune in or stream at https://lptv.org/curling/

Lakeland PBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s matches of the 2020 Mixed Doubles National Championship Curling live on Lakeland PBS. In addition, Sunday’s matches will also be broadcast throughout Minnesota and North Dakota by all of region’s public television stations on the Minnesota Channel. The event will be hosted by the Bemidji Curling Club in Bemidji, Minnesota. The winner from this event will then represent the United States at the 2020 World Mixed Doubles Championship.