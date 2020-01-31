2020 Mille Lacs Lake Safe Harvest Level For Walleye Set

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Mille Lacs Lake safe harvest level for walleye has been set to 150,000 pounds, the same as last year’s harvest level.

The decision was made by a joint committee of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists and by fisheries biologists from the eight Chippewa bands that retain fishing rights under terms of an 1837 treaty. State-licensed anglers can harvest 87,800 pounds of walleye during this ice fishing season and the 2020 open-water season. Tribal fishing is subject to a 62,200 pound limit.

Open-water walleye regulations will need to consider this winter’s harvest and the expected conditions during spring and summer. The DNR will announce open-water fishing regulations for Mille Lacs Lake in late March.

