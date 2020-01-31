Lakeland PBS

2020 Mille Lacs Lake Safe Harvest Level For Walleye Set

Nathan Green — Jan. 31 2020

The 2020 Mille Lacs Lake safe harvest level for walleye has been set to 150,000 pounds, the same as last year’s harvest level.

The decision was made by a joint committee of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists and by fisheries biologists from the eight Chippewa bands that retain fishing rights under terms of an 1837 treaty. State-licensed anglers can harvest 87,800 pounds of walleye during this ice fishing season and the 2020 open-water season. Tribal fishing is subject to a 62,200 pound limit.

Open-water walleye regulations will need to consider this winter’s harvest and the expected conditions during spring and summer. The DNR will announce open-water fishing regulations for Mille Lacs Lake in late March.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Mountain Lion Sighted and Captured on Video Near Nebish

Mild Weather Brings Thousands of Anglers to Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Conditions on Bemidji Lakes Contribute to Lack of Fish Houses

Permit Issued For Brainerd Jaycees 30th Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Latest Stories

Winter Season Brings Seasonal Affective Disorder

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji Closing Its Doors

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary Raises Money for Australia's Animals Affected By Wildfires

Posted on Jan. 30 2020

Bemidji Parks & Rec To Collaborate With Blue Ox Marathon For Frozen Ox 5K

Posted on Jan. 30 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Focusing on Finishing Periods Strong

Posted on Jan. 30 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.