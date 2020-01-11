Lakeland PBS

2020 Little Falls I.C.E. Fest Postponed Until February

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 10 2020

I.C.E. Fest is held every year in Little Falls. It is a family event typically held over a weekend to bring the community out. The main attraction is the record breaking ice carousel that Chuck Zwilling plans to start carving out, into the ice within the next few weeks. It was originally scheduled for this weekend but due to poor ice conditions it has been postponed until February.

“It’s was just going to be cut the circle, put some tents up and some heaters and kind of have a little party, and then last year it turned into a full-fledged event where there was different activities like snowmobiling rides, Santa sleigh rides, skating, curling, igloo building, so there’s lots of different activities for families to do,” said Pay It Forward Foundation Founder Chuck Zwilling.

The event raises money to benefit hungry children and families. I.C.E. Fest 2020 will be held on February 8th and 9th regardless of weather conditions. If the ice is still poor, it will be held on land.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Warm Weather and Heavy Snowfall Create Poor Ice Conditions

Purple Carrot Market Looking For Co-op Owners To Join In

In Focus: A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time

Last Chance to See Tattoo Exhibit at Weyerhaeuser Museum During Candlelight Hike

Latest Stories

In Focus: Non-Native American Woman Showcases Own Experience Through A New Art Exhibit

Posted on Jan. 11 2020

Nisswa Chamber Of Commerce Selects Amanda McGregor For President.

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Missing Brainerd Woman Found Deceased

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Governor Walz to Provide Local Jobs and Plans To Improve Water Quality And Infrastructure Across The State

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Gov. Walz Proposes Investment in Affordable Housing Projects

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.