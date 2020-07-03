2020 Lakes Jam Music Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This year’s Lakes Jam music festival, which is normally held at the Brainerd International Raceway, has been canceled this year.

The announcement came this week after the festival was initially postponed from June to the first week of August. Organizers say that due to the large number of ticket holders, including vendors, employees, and artists, it would be nearly impossible to host the event safely.

All Lakes Jam pass holders will automatically be able to transfer their tickets to next year’s event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today