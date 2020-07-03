2020 Lakes Jam Music Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19
This year’s Lakes Jam music festival, which is normally held at the Brainerd International Raceway, has been canceled this year.
The announcement came this week after the festival was initially postponed from June to the first week of August. Organizers say that due to the large number of ticket holders, including vendors, employees, and artists, it would be nearly impossible to host the event safely.
All Lakes Jam pass holders will automatically be able to transfer their tickets to next year’s event.
