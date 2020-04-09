2020 Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic Fishing Tournament Cancelled

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic Committee announced today that the 2020 Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament is being cancelled. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held June 13th.

Tournament Director Joe Czapiewski said that the committee did everything possible to continue the tournament, but with concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the final decision made was to cancel the tournament all-together, “We regret that current circumstances make producing this year’s tournament unworkable, our committee has thoroughly explored its options for producing the tournament, even under potentially relaxed public health restrictions, however, our goal of holding a community celebration of fishing, especially one as big as our 20th anniversary, is just not feasible this year,” said Czapiewski.

The public still has an opportunity to support the tournament’s charitable beneficiaries this year by purchasing KCWC raffle tickets. Buying a ticket is a great way to support the tournament’s eleven charities, many of those charities look to the Walleye Classic as their main source of funding.

Tournament organizers are already making plans to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic, presented by Acme Tools/Milwaukee Tools/Honda Power Equipment, on June 12, 2021 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. The tournament will still include the expanded field of 120 teams vying for a top prize of $20,000.

