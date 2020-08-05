2020 Gold Mine Ranch Triple B Rodeo Being Held Privately
The 2020 Gold Mine Ranch Triple B Rodeo will be held as a private, sponsors-only event this year. No tickets will be available for purchases to the general public.
The event is scheduled for August 14th and 15th at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Due to an executive order restricting the size of public gatherings, the only people allowed in the grandstands this year will be contestants, their guests, and sponsors.
Plans for the modified event have been in the works since June of this year in order to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
