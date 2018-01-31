2020 Census Preparation Underway for Local Communities

Even though the next census may seem far away, local government officials are starting to prepare for the 2020 census. Today, a group of community groups gathered at the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples to hear about who should promote the census and how to best go about it.

By starting the planning process two years in advance, the state hopes the local community groups will be able to get a more accurate count. The numbers from the census help with state and federal funding in the communities. Basic information about the census and it’s importance were discussed at the workshop today, along with other marketing tips and strategies to get a hold of those who are hard to count.

Presenting the information was Minnesota State Demographer, Susan Brown who shares why she is starting workshops two years in advance. Also in attendance was Brad Chapulis, the Baxter City Administrator who talks about the importance of preparing for the census now.