Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

2019 Cruise With The News Winner Meets With Lakeland News

Aug. 29 2019

Our 2019 Cruise With the News winner has been announced as Penny Buentemeier of Northome. Recently, Lakeland News reporter Malaak Khattab caught up with our cruise winner in Blackduck.

Buentemeier says she’s very excited about winning the contest, but she didn’t believe that she won. She plans on taking her daughter with her on the cruise.

“That I didn’t believe them and then the next morning I thought I woke up and it was just a dream, that I didn’t really win it,” Buentemeier said.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

2019 Cruise With The News Grand Prize Winner Announced

Lakeland’s Very Own Josh Peterson Takes On Visit Bemidji

8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

Water Carnival: Battle of the Midway 4!

Latest Story

Bemidji Community Comes Out For 14th Annual BSU Community Appreciation Day

It’s a day where the Bemidji community and Bemidji State University students, faculty and staff members gather to enjoy a day of fun. The 14th
Posted on Aug. 29 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Community Comes Out For 14th Annual BSU Community Appreciation Day

Posted on Aug. 29 2019

Fishing Tips: Releasing Fish

Posted on Aug. 29 2019

Smiles For Jake Movement Hosts First "Smile Fest"

Posted on Aug. 29 2019

Assistant Director of Greater Bemidji Will Assist Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce In Transition

Posted on Aug. 29 2019

Brainerd Man Named Minnesota Outstanding Senior Citizen

Posted on Aug. 29 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.