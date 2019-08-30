2019 Cruise With The News Winner Meets With Lakeland News

Our 2019 Cruise With the News winner has been announced as Penny Buentemeier of Northome. Recently, Lakeland News reporter Malaak Khattab caught up with our cruise winner in Blackduck.

Buentemeier says she’s very excited about winning the contest, but she didn’t believe that she won. She plans on taking her daughter with her on the cruise.

“That I didn’t believe them and then the next morning I thought I woke up and it was just a dream, that I didn’t really win it,” Buentemeier said.