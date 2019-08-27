Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

2019 Cruise With The News Grand Prize Winner Announced

Aug. 26 2019

Our Cruise With the News contest has wrapped up for 2019, and tonight, we drew the name of our Grand Prize Winner on the air. This year’s winner is Penny Buentemeier of Northome. Congratulations!

The cruise contest was first started in 2002 to promote Lakeland News, and this is our 18th consecutive year giving away a cruise. Over the course of our 12-week contest:

  • We announced 295 potential qualifiers.
  • Of those 295 potential qualifiers, 174 people saw or heard their name during Lakeland News and called the “Cruise Line” by 5 PM the following business day to qualify for our final drawing.
  • Those 174 cruise qualifiers came from 48 different cities in Minnesota, and one city in South Dakota.
Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland’s Very Own Josh Peterson Takes On Visit Bemidji

8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

Water Carnival: Battle of the Midway 4!

Headwaters Regional Development Commission To Highlight Renewable And Energy Efficiency Projects

Latest Story

Dylan Bennett Arrested For Murder Of Parents in Long Prairie

The son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota has been extradited from Mexico. 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was
Posted on Aug. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Dylan Bennett Arrested For Murder Of Parents in Long Prairie

Posted on Aug. 26 2019

Bemidji Chief Of Police Talks Strategic Plan To City Council

Posted on Aug. 26 2019

Bemidji Boys Soccer Has Unfinished Business

Posted on Aug. 26 2019

In Business: MaxBotix Inc. Manufactures Ultrasonic Sensors Used Across The World

Posted on Aug. 26 2019
Walleye

Mille Lacs Lake To Close Walleye Fishing Starting September 6th

Posted on Aug. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.