2019 Cruise With The News Grand Prize Winner Announced

Our Cruise With the News contest has wrapped up for 2019, and tonight, we drew the name of our Grand Prize Winner on the air. This year’s winner is Penny Buentemeier of Northome. Congratulations!

The cruise contest was first started in 2002 to promote Lakeland News, and this is our 18th consecutive year giving away a cruise. Over the course of our 12-week contest:

We announced 295 potential qualifiers.

Of those 295 potential qualifiers, 174 people saw or heard their name during Lakeland News and called the “Cruise Line” by 5 PM the following business day to qualify for our final drawing.

Those 174 cruise qualifiers came from 48 different cities in Minnesota, and one city in South Dakota.