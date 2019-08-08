2018-19 Winter Season Costs MnDOT $133 Million

The 2018-19 winter season was one of the most severe in nearly a decade. The proof is in the new Minnesota Department of Transportation winter maintenance report that was released yesterday.

According to MnDOT, nearly $133 million dollars was spent to clear roads during the 2018-19 winter season and crews faced some of the most severe weather in the state in a decade.

“The Winter Maintenance Report helps tell the story very clearly: with the fifth-largest roadway system in the country and more extreme weather conditions than most states, it costs a lot of money to maintain transportation infrastructure and keep people moving in Minnesota,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

The annual report breaks down fiscal year costs, winter severity, snow totals, and other factors. Statistics are separated by each of MnDOT’s eight transportation districts to show the variety of impact across the state.

The statewide snowfall average was 97.2 inches, the result of 31 snow events during the 2018-19 winter season. Those storms created a statewide Winter Severity Index score of 154, nearly 40 points higher than during 2017-18 and the most severe since MnDOT began tracking a severity level this way.

“Every area of the state experienced more hours of snowfall compared to the previous winter. Road and air temperature averages were down and hours of freezing rain were up – those elements have a huge impact on how quickly we can clear roads,” said acting state maintenance engineer Jed Falgren.

“I’m so proud of the employees of MnDOT, who worked long hours through challenging conditions to keep our roads safe,” said Kelliher.

The MnDOT 2018-19 Winter Maintenance At a glance report is available at mndot.gov/maintenance/pdf/2019-winter-maintenance-report.pdf.