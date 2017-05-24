DONATE

LPTV NEWS

2017 State Of Manufacturing Highlights Trends And Challenges

Haydee Clotter
May. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

Steve Cochems of Anderson Fabrics has designed fabrics for clients such as Bill and Hillary Clinton and Tiger Woods, just to name a few.

“Healthcare is getting more and more expensive,” said Cochems.

Yet he still has a hard time hiring employees even though they don’t need a background in manufacturing.

“Thirty percent of our workforce has been there for over 15 years,” said Cochems. “Baby boomers are getting older and we have a number of people that have been very, very good Anderson Fabrics employees for many years that are retiring now. We need to bring in younger people.”

Cochems, educators, economic developers and manufacturers were in the same room at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation for the 9th Annual State of Manufacturing.

“Manufacturing creates 13 percent of the jobs in the state, 16 percent of the wages, which is a great multiple; and offers great careers for young people and even people thinking about changing their career maybe later in life” said Enterprise Minnesota President & CEO Bob Kill.”

The occasion highlighted a survey on trends in the manufacturing industry and how to address any challenges. The survey was centered on the 12 counties in the Northwest region.

“Manufacturing is a core of strength in communities,” said Kill.

“I think we went through a generation or two of telling people that manufacturing is not a great job for young people,” said Kill. “Now we’re starting to realize that it shouldn’t be a consolation prize, it’s a great career opportunity, very good pay and it keeps young people in the community.”

Guests also heard from panelists including the superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools. Cochems responds to the surveys every year and appreciates the focus on the community.

“Interesting to see that other parts of the state have many similar problems, but when you  get to the rural area of Minnesota there’s unique challenges,” said Cochems.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, manufacturing was the largest private sector contributor to Minnesota’s gross domestic product in 2015.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Coders Called To Bemidji For Hackfest Competition

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Elects Two Additional Board Members

Scholarship Created In Memory Of Longtime Bemidji Resident, Business Owner

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Selects Vice President for Programs

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Redby Opens New Community Center

Before the official ribbon cutting ceremony was to begin, last-minute finishing touches were made to the outside of the new Redby Community
Posted on May. 23 2017

Recently Added

Redby Opens New Community Center

Posted on May. 23 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Bike Trail Under Renovation

Posted on May. 23 2017

Health Advisory Issued For Elevated Chemical Levels In Bemidji

Posted on May. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.