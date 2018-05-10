Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

2017-2018 Flu Season Hits Hard in Brainerd, It’s Still Not Over

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

The 2018 flu season hit hard all across the county and although the virus is starting to fade out locally, it’s not completely gone. Essentia Health in Brainerd had one flu related patient admitted to the hospital just this week.

Since the start of flu season, the hospital in Brainerd has seen 134 flu related hospitalizations, which is more than double from last year’s 52 hospitalizations. If you go back to the 2016-2017 season, the hospital only had 12 hospitalizations for influenza.

During this flu season it was all hands on deck at Essentia Health since there was such a high volume of patients. Hear from Kari Russell, the Essentia Health Infection Prevention Specialist about how the hospital handled the extreme flu season this year.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Beekeepers Head To Hackensack For Bee Day

Local Farmers See High Death Rate Among Calves Due To Spring Weather

Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 1)

Brainerd Burger King Among Abruptly Closed Locations In MN

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Latest Story

MDH Warns Of Fake Calls Claiming To Be The Health Department

Minnesotans and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) appear to have been subjected to a “spoofing” attack. Spoofing is a practice used to
Posted on May. 10 2018

Latest Stories

MDH Warns Of Fake Calls Claiming To Be The Health Department

Posted on May. 10 2018

Enbridge, Tribe Criticize Judge's Recommendation on Pipeline

Posted on May. 10 2018

Section 8A Girls Golfers Compete At Fosston Invitational In Bemidji

Posted on May. 10 2018

BSU Men's Hockey Schedule For 2018-2019 Season Released

Posted on May. 10 2018

Two Dead, One Hospitalized In Aitkin County Crash

Posted on May. 10 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.