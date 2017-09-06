2014 Brainerd High School Graduate Attacked In Fargo

A Brainerd High School three-sport athlete and 2014 Graduate has been released from the hospital after a brutal attack last Friday in Fargo.

Isaiah Smith, 21, suffered serious injuries in the attack that happened near the North Dakota State University campus.

According to Fargo Police, Smith confronted two men Friday night when he was attacked.

Isaiah Smith’s Mother Jennifer says he called the two out because he believed that one of the two men was abusing a girl that happens to be a friend of Isaiah.

Isaiah was then attacked which left him with serious injuries. According to a page set up for Isaiah on YouCaring.com, his jaw was hanging from his face, broken in three different locations. Fragments from his jawbone were near facial nerves and had to be extracted. Isaiah’s chin was broken and lacerated. He also lost more than half of his teeth. Isaiah’s jaw is wired shut and his arm may also be broken. He also has a concussion.

Fargo Police have investigators working the case but so far have made no arrests.

Police say there is no timeline on when we will hear back on the possibility of charges for the three suspects.

If you would like to donate to help with medical expenses please follow the link: https://www.youcaring.com/isaiahsmith-933729