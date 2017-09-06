DONATE

LPTV NEWS

2014 Brainerd High School Graduate Attacked In Fargo

Josh Peterson
Sep. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

youcaring.com: Isaiah Smith

A Brainerd High School three-sport athlete and 2014 Graduate has been released from the hospital after a brutal attack last Friday in Fargo.

Isaiah Smith, 21, suffered serious injuries in the attack that happened near the North Dakota State University campus.

According to Fargo Police, Smith confronted two men Friday night when he was attacked.

Isaiah Smith’s Mother Jennifer says he called the two out because he believed that one of the two men was abusing a girl that happens to be a friend of Isaiah.

Isaiah was then attacked which left him with serious injuries. According to a page set up for Isaiah on YouCaring.com, his jaw was hanging from his face, broken in three different locations. Fragments from his jawbone were near facial nerves and had to be extracted. Isaiah’s chin was broken and lacerated. He also lost more than half of his teeth. Isaiah’s jaw is wired shut and his arm may also be broken. He also has a concussion.

Fargo Police have investigators working the case but so far have made no arrests.

Police say there is no timeline on when we will hear back on the possibility of charges for the three suspects.

If you would like to donate to help with medical expenses please follow the link: https://www.youcaring.com/isaiahsmith-933729

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Area Attorneys Appointed To Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Brainerd Man Arrested After Physical Fight With Officers

Brainerd Hosts The Lakes And Farm Harvest Dinner

Investigation Of Discovered Body Continues In Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Crosby City Runoff Project Will Benefit Serpent Lake

The water clarity of Serpent Lake has been continuing to decrease over the years due to added phosphorus levels that in turn create alga
Posted on Sep. 5 2017

Latest Stories

Crosby City Runoff Project Will Benefit Serpent Lake

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing On Mille Lacs Lake In The Fall

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

School Starts With No Water At Horace May Elementary

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

Law Enforcement Seeks Assistance In Locating Predatory Offender

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

Koochiching County Abduction Suspect Arrested Near Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.