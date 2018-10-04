20 for 20: Beavers At Frozen Four (2009)

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years. We’re calling it 20 For 20 – twenty stories in all, one for each of the twenty years we’ve been on the air with Lakeland News.

In 2009, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team made history when it advanced to its first Division I Hockey Frozen Four in Washington, D.C. Beaver Fever was running rampant in Bemidji, and the small school Beavers had the national spotlight shone on them. Sports Director Nicole Darin traveled to the nation’s capital and brought us that report.

The Beavers ended up losing to Miami (Ohio) 4-1 in the semifinals. But two years later, BSU joined the prestigious WCHA conference and opened up play in their new home, the Bemidji Regional Events Center – now known as the Sanford Center.