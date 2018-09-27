Lakeland PBS
Update: Palace Hotel in Cass Lake Reopens After Unidentified Substance Sickens Five People

20 for 20: Diamond Point Reopening (2008)

Jason Raveling
Sep. 26 2018
To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years. We’re calling it 20 For 20 – 20 stories in all, one for each of the 20 years we’ve been on the air with Lakeland News.

Diamond Point Park in Bemidji is one of the iconic parks in the region. It has been a park since the early 1920s, and by 2002 had become worn and in need of updating. After Bemidji residents voted for a half-cent sales tax, $3.3 million was put towards renovating the park. It reopened to the public in May of 2008, and reporter Rachel Hagge brought us the story.

Jason Raveling
Contact the Author Jason Raveling
jraveling@lptv.org

