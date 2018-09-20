20 for 20: Oil Pipeline Fire (2007)

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years. We’re calling it 20 For 20 – 20 stories in all, one for each of the 20 years we’ve been on the air with Lakeland News.

This week, we look back in late November of 2007 when tragedy struck near Clearbrook after a pipeline exploded. Two men died in the incident, and the fire from the pipeline could be seen for many miles. Reporter John Parsons brought us the story, who won a regional Eric Sevareid award for spot news for his coverage.