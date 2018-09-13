20 for 20: Red Lake Walleye Returns (2006)

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years. We’re calling it 20 For 20 – 20 stories in all, one for each of the 20 years we’ve been on the air with Lakeland News.

2006 marked the return of the walleye to Red Lake. Once abundant, the walleye population on the lake collapsed in the late 1990s. No walleye fishing or netting was allowed again until 2006. Reporter John Parsons reported on the reopening of the lake to walleye fishing and what changes were being put in place to protect the fishery.

12 years later, the fishery is still going strong. Anglers fishing Upper Red Lake this spring will again be able to keep four walleye, of which only one may be longer than 17 inches.