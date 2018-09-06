Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

20 for 20: No Smoking Beltrami County (2005)

Jason Raveling
Sep. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years. It’s called 20 For 20: 20 stories in all, one for each of the 20 years we’ve been on the air with Lakeland News.

This time, we flash back to the year 2005, a time when smoking was allowed in most bars and restaurants in Minnesota. But Beltrami County passed an ordinance banning smoking in public places, and it went into effect on the first of the year. Reporter Rebecca Trylch covered that story for us soon after the ban had started.

Beltrami County proved to be well ahead of the times: on October 1st of 2007, the entire state of Minnesota became smoke-free when Governor Tim Pawlenty signed a statewide smoking ban into law.

Jason Raveling
Contact the Author Jason Raveling
jraveling@lptv.org

Related Posts

Home Sustains Minor Damage After Fire

Beltrami County Sees 4th Highest Population Growth Among Greater MN Counties

Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park Filled With Foot Traffic On Labor Day

Bemidji Drivers Testing Out New Roundabouts On Division Street

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Hasselback Potatoes

Hasselback Potatoes 4 medium yellow or red potatoes (about 2 pounds) scrubbed clean 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 teaspoons
Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Hasselback Potatoes

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Brainerd Boys Soccer Team Plays with Heavy Hearts in 2018

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Blueprint 181 Plans Laid Out In Open House

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Former Crosby Mayor Found Not Guilty Of Second-Degree Assault

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Highway 6 South of Deerwood Reduced to Single Lane Today

Posted on Sep. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.