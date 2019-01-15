$20,000 Donation Made To Women’s Center In Honor Of Brainerd Woman

A $20,000 donation has recently been made to the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center in memory of Brainerd resident Faye Hickerson-Echternacht who passed away last year.

According to a release, the Women’s Center and Central Lakes College were two of Hickerson-Echternacht’s biggest passions.

The interest accrued from the invested funds will be used for many years to come to provide secure accommodation for people who are at risk of or have been subjected to violence.

The donation will also help the Women’s Center contribute to awareness raising and social change as part of its broader effort to prevent domestic violence altogether.