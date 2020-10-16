Lakeland PBS

2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In The State Today

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 16 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths today along with 2,287 new coronavirus cases. Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland Viewing Area, one in Beltrami County who was between the ages of 90-94 and a resident in Itasca County, between the ages of 60-64.

The 2,287 new cases came from a total of 43,626 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.2%, which is down from yesterday’s 5.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in following counties

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 7

Cass – 15

Crow Wing – 43

Hubbard – 22

Itasca – 21

Koochiching – 7

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 31

Morrison- 58

Polk – 8

Roseau – 11

Todd – 31

Wadena – 17

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

