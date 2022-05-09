Lakeland PBS

20-Year-Old Man Dies in ATV Crash in Cass Lake

Emma HudziakMay. 9 2022

A 20-year-old man dies in a ATV crash in Cass Lake on May 7th, while he was driving on the Migizi Bike Trail, east of Cass Lake MN in Pike Bay Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 7th, around 9:32 p.m. they responded to an ATV Crash with injury. Upon arrival, deputies had found a 20-year-old man with several serious injuries.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, reported that the man had been driving a 2020 Polaris Sportsman ATV when he lost control while driving around a curve on the trail. This had caused the ATV to veer off the trail, and it struck a tree.

Both deputies and responders immediately initiated medical care on the man, and he was transported to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital by an ambulance. The man was later pronounced dead.

Burch reported that speed did not appear to be a factor in this accident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

DFL Candidates Endorsed for Seats in Newly Formed District 2

Beltrami, Cass County Lakes Receiving Boat Cleaning Stations to Stop AIS Spread

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Leader in Local Drug Trafficking

Sourcewell Recognizing Local Students for Dedication to Schools, Community

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.