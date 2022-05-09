20-Year-Old Man Dies in ATV Crash in Cass Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 20-year-old man dies in a ATV crash in Cass Lake on May 7th, while he was driving on the Migizi Bike Trail, east of Cass Lake MN in Pike Bay Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 7th, around 9:32 p.m. they responded to an ATV Crash with injury. Upon arrival, deputies had found a 20-year-old man with several serious injuries.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, reported that the man had been driving a 2020 Polaris Sportsman ATV when he lost control while driving around a curve on the trail. This had caused the ATV to veer off the trail, and it struck a tree.

Both deputies and responders immediately initiated medical care on the man, and he was transported to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital by an ambulance. The man was later pronounced dead.

Burch reported that speed did not appear to be a factor in this accident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

