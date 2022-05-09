20-Year-Old Man Dies After ATV Crash Near Cass Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 20-year-old man died following an ATV crash in Cass Lake on Saturday while he was driving on the Migizi Bike Trail east of Cass Lake in Pike Bay Township.

According to a press release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash on May 7th at around 9:32 PM. Upon arrival, deputies had found a 20-year-old man with several serious injuries.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says that the man had been driving a 2020 Polaris Sportsman ATV when he lost control while driving around a curve on the trail. This caused the ATV to veer off the trail and strike a tree.

Both deputies and first responders immediately initiated medical care on the man, and he was transported to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital by ambulance. The man was later pronounced dead.

Burch reported that speed did not appear to be a factor in this accident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

