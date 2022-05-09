Lakeland PBS

20-Year-Old Man Dies After ATV Crash Near Cass Lake

Emma HudziakMay. 9 2022

A 20-year-old man died following an ATV crash in Cass Lake on Saturday while he was driving on the Migizi Bike Trail east of Cass Lake in Pike Bay Township.

According to a press release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash on May 7th at around 9:32 PM. Upon arrival, deputies had found a 20-year-old man with several serious injuries.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says that the man had been driving a 2020 Polaris Sportsman ATV when he lost control while driving around a curve on the trail. This caused the ATV to veer off the trail and strike a tree.

Both deputies and first responders immediately initiated medical care on the man, and he was transported to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital by ambulance. The man was later pronounced dead.

Burch reported that speed did not appear to be a factor in this accident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

18-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash East of Brainerd

DFL Candidates Endorsed for Seats in Newly Formed District 2

Judge Overseeing Chauvin Civil Rights Case Accepts Plea Deal

Names of Individuals in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Bowlus Released

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.