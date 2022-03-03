20 New COVID-19 Deaths, 847 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN
The state of Minnesota today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 847 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 75 and 79
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 5.1%, down from 7.2% the week before. Case growth is at 15.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 27.5 cases per 100,000 the week before.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has now fallen below 500 and is currently at 490, a decrease of 127 from a week ago. 68 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 25 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 81 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 18
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 6
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 13
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
