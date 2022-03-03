Lakeland PBS

20 New COVID-19 Deaths, 847 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Mar. 3 2022

The state of Minnesota today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 847 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 5.1%, down from 7.2% the week before. Case growth is at 15.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 27.5 cases per 100,000 the week before.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has now fallen below 500 and is currently at 490, a decrease of 127 from a week ago. 68 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 25 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 81 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 18
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 6
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 13
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 5
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 3

By — Lakeland News

