20 New COVID-19 Deaths, 847 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

The state of Minnesota today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 847 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 5.1%, down from 7.2% the week before. Case growth is at 15.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 27.5 cases per 100,000 the week before.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has now fallen below 500 and is currently at 490, a decrease of 127 from a week ago. 68 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 25 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 81 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 18

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 6

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 13

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 5

Polk – 8

Roseau – 4

Todd – 3

Wadena – 3

