20 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,457 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Mar. 8 2022

The state of Minnesota today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,457 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Hubbard County resident between the ages of 90 and 94.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has dropped to 4.0%, down from 5.5% the week before. Case growth is at 12.6 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 19.2 cases per 100,000.

There are currently 366 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 144 from a week ago. 44 ICU beds are in use, down by 31 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 100 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 18
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 7
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 16
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 17
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 2

