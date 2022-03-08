20 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,457 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,457 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Hubbard County resident between the ages of 90 and 94.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has dropped to 4.0%, down from 5.5% the week before. Case growth is at 12.6 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 19.2 cases per 100,000.

There are currently 366 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 144 from a week ago. 44 ICU beds are in use, down by 31 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 100 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 18

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 7

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 16

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 17

Polk – 1

Roseau – 1

Todd – 5

Wadena – 2

