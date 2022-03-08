20 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,457 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN
The state of Minnesota today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,457 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Hubbard County resident between the ages of 90 and 94.
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has dropped to 4.0%, down from 5.5% the week before. Case growth is at 12.6 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 19.2 cases per 100,000.
There are currently 366 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 144 from a week ago. 44 ICU beds are in use, down by 31 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 100 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 18
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 16
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 17
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 2
