2 Years After Bagley Hit-and-Run Death, Police Believe They Know Who Did It

For the first time, police in a high-profile case on the White Earth Reservation are admitting they believe they know who did it.

In September 2019, Emily Stevens, a young mother of three, was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she was walking home from Shooting Star Casino in Bagley. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office believes they have a good idea of who’s involved, but say they need actual evidence in the case.

As the case has dragged on, they also say some people have become less talkative, and that those they need to speak with have dodged investigators. Authorities have found the car they want, and they believe that several people either witnessed the crash or helped with a coverup.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case. Emily’s family and friends plan to finish her walk home Sunday night on the two-year anniversary of her death.

