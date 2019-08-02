Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

2-Year-Old Dies In Hit And Run In Itasca County

Aug. 2 2019

A two-year-old boy has died after he was hit in a hit and run around 15 miles north of Nashwauk in Itasca County on Thursday, August 1.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 1:17 p.m. Thursday, 2-year-old Logan Klennert was being pushed in a stroller by 16-year-old Alexia Carroll south along Highway 65 in Itasca Township when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck. The truck, a 1999 Dodge Ram was traveling south on Highway 65 and had crossed onto the shoulder, hitting the two pedestrians. The driver of the truck left the scene.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and Carroll was transported to a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening, but significant, injuries.

Pilots and employees from Wilson Construction Helicopter Service were in the area and spotted the pickup truck, informed law enforcement, and followed the driver until he could be arrested.

The driver, 38-year-old Jake Michael Place of Nashwauk, was booked into the Itasca County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide – hit and run, criminal vehicular operation – great bodily harm, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Nashwauk Police Department, the Keewatin Police Department, Nashwauk Ambulance, Nashwauk Fire, North Memorial Air Care, and Life Link 3.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Injured In Crash North Of Bemidji On Highway 71

Rice Man Seriously Injured In Rural Backus ATV Crash

Police Searching For Driver Who Struck And Killed White Earth Man

Bemidji Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Police And Driving Drunk

Latest Story

Mark Fodness Retiring as Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Mark Fodness is retiring as head coach of the Bemidji girls tennis team, a position he has held since 2010. Fodness began coaching the girls
Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Latest Stories

Mark Fodness Retiring as Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Minnesota Fishing Museum And HOF Slowed Down Due To Road Construction

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Body Of Sartell Man Found On North End Of Gull Lake

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Bemidji Man Arrested In Drug Bust

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Name-Your-Price Cat Adoption At Great River Rescue

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.