2-Way Star Mya Tautges Powering Brainerd Softball’s Hot Start

Brainerd softball is off to a 6-2 start, and much of their early season success is grounded in their pitching, led by five-year varsity letter winner Mya Tautges.

The senior pitcher/shortstop and St. Thomas commit has been making her presence known since she was an eighth grader, sharing the same field with two of her sisters.

“It helped me fit in and we always practice together,” Tautges said. “So we have the chemistry to always play together, so that’s always good.”

“That really helped her become comfortable and helped her acclimate to varsity softball,” said head coach Shane Jordan. “I think she gained a lot of confidence from that, too.”

Fast forward five years, and Tautges has not only lived up to the billing, but exceeded it. She’s compiled over 500 strikeouts in the circle with an ERA in the 1.00s, while also holding a .400 batting average during her Warrior career.

“It’s really fun to see after those first two pitches with every batter,” said senior infielder Macy Goral. “To watch them take a step back in the box because it’s coming in so fast.”

“She just clutches up a lot on hitting,” added senior pitcher/first baseman Joze Tautges. “Even the Rocori game, second swing, just that home run really impacted the game because it just set the tone, like we finally have something to go off of.”

And the example Mya Tautges sets as Brainerd softball’s lead-off hitter, ace, and leader continues to push the entire Warrior roster to improve every single day.

“We really learned how to play as a team,” Goral explained. “Knowing each others’ strengths, each others’ weaknesses, just really taking good note of that. And we all know where we need to improve on and what we need to work on, and that’s also really, really important.”

While Tautges is sizzling in the circle—already amassing over 80 strikeouts in the team’s first eight games—the bats have been lukewarm for Brainerd softball, only scoring over five runs in two contests so far. However, the season is young and the Warriors are fully confident in turning the offense around, as they aim to recapture some of that magic from their historic 26-1 season in 2022.

“We need to swing at better pitches,” Tautges said. “Be more relaxed. In the 2022 season, everybody had so much confidence in themselves to make hard plays. So I feel like once we start making some more difficult plays, the more it will carry throughout our team. So that’s about all we need to do.”

Tautges tossed a no-hitter and hit two homers for the Warriors in Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep against Moorhead. She’ll look to replicate that performance on Thursday when they host Sartell.