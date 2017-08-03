DONATE

LPTV NEWS

2 Victims Of School Collapse Were Well-Known Workers

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 3 2017
Leave a Comment
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One was an 81-year-old custodian known for handing out ice cream bars to students at his beloved Minnehaha Academy, where he and his children attended school decades earlier. The other was a longtime receptionist with an infectious smile who was planning her wedding.

John Carlson and Ruth Berg were both longtime employees at the private Christian school in Minneapolis when they were killed Wednesday in an explosion on campus. Their bodies were pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed building after the blast, which investigators believe was sparked by a natural gas explosion.

Berg, 47, had been scheduled to be fitted for her wedding dress Thursday, her fiancé, Mark Burrington, told Minnesota Public Radio. The invitations for their September wedding arrived a day before the fatal explosion, which Burrington said he heard from his home just down the street.

He said he last spoke with Berg over the telephone Wednesday about having lunch together. A short time later, he heard the blast and ran to the scene.

“The first hallway I hit, there was a lot of like debris and stuff, and it literally looked like a bomb went off,” he said. “You turn the corner to go down to the office where she sits … As soon as I turned the corner, you could see the daylight, and I knew, you know, there’s something wrong.”

Berg worked for Minnehaha Academy for 17 years. On its Facebook page, the school said: “She welcomed everyone with a smile and was always willing to go the extra mile to help our students, families, and staff.”

Carlson graduated from the academy in 1953, and later sent his children to the school. He had been working there as a custodian for the past 14 years. He was also known for handing out ice cream bars to staff and students.

“He’d always talk to you in between classes and he would always offer you Dilly Bars,” student Roddy Macdonald told KMSP-TV. “He was super sweet and super friendly to everyone. He loved being here.”

The school said Carlson was its “biggest cheerleader.”

“He knew the students’ names. He was like a grandfather figure to them,” said Sara Jacobson, the school’s executive director for institutional advancement. “He loved people, he loved God and he loved his school.”

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Update: Investigation Of Fatal School Collapse In Minneapolis

Building Collapses In Minneapolis, Two Fatalities Confirmed

Minnesota Hospital Offers A New Kind Of Stress Relief

Missing Child: Minneapolis

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Latest Story

Picturing The Good Life In Wadena

The National Joint Powers Alliance has awarded $8,000 to the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce to create images that portray “The Good
Posted on Aug. 3 2017

Latest Stories

Picturing The Good Life In Wadena

Posted on Aug. 3 2017

St.Louis County: Man Arrested In Death Of Baby Found In Burned Home

Posted on Aug. 3 2017

Two Weeks Of Extra Speed Enforcement Results In 16,580 Citations

Posted on Aug. 3 2017

Minnesota Inmates Who Killed As Teenagers Get Chance For Parole

Posted on Aug. 3 2017

What Exactly Is Swimmers Itch?

Posted on Aug. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.