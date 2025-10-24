Oct 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

2 Suspected of Distributing Narcotics on Red Lake Nation Served Exclusion Orders

Two men suspected of distributing narcotics on the Red Lake Reservation have been arrested and have been served Red Lake Nation exclusion orders.

According to a press release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, Jarrett Lee Anderson was in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and two firearms when he was arrested on October 1. Anderson is also a prohibited person due to a conviction of third-degree murder.

On October 16, a Red Lake officer stopped and arrested Brandon Scott Winger. Authorities reportedly found methamphetamine, a firearm, and a ballistic vest.

The press release says both men were non-members of Red Lake Nation. The investigation into both arrests is ongoing.

Red Lake DPS says any person that distributes narcotics on the Red Lake Nation will be held accountable and prosecuted for their crimes. Anyone call the Narcotics Tip Line at 218-679-1922 if they suspect someone is distributing Narcotics within the Red Lake Nation.

