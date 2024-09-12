2 People Rescued on Bagley Area Lake Cited by White Earth Police

A search to find two missing people near a Bagley area lake resulted in the White Earth Police Department citing two people for violating ricing regulations as non-enrolled tribal members.

The two individuals were reported as lost near Lower Rice Lake early yesterday afternoon, and after unsuccessful attempts to locate them using drones, loudspeakers, and other search methods, an airboat was deployed.

The two individuals were successfully rescued from the river portion of Lower Rice Lake near Highway 200 and transported to local care facilities with non-life-threatening injuries.

The White Earth Police Department says it deploys its airboat as a last resort when operating on water containing wild rice. No rice was damaged due to the deployment of the airboat in this incident.